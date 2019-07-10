Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

As Biotechnology companies, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 5.05 N/A 3.61 9.39 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nektar Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nektar Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.4. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nektar Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics has an average price target of $75.75, and a 120.72% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics was less bullish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.