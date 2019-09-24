Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 30 27.82 N/A 3.52 8.08 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 100.04 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nektar Therapeutics and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31, and a 63.93% upside potential. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $185, while its potential upside is 97.40%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 69.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.