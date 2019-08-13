Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 35 27.73 N/A 3.52 8.08 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Demonstrates Nektar Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 provides us Nektar Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.63. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential is 177.19% at a $52.25 average price target.

Nektar Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 28.3%. Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

On 8 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.