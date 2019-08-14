Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 35 27.54 N/A 3.52 8.08 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nektar Therapeutics and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Orgenesis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$52.25 is Nektar Therapeutics’s average price target while its potential upside is 179.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than Nektar Therapeutics

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Orgenesis Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.