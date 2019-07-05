Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We are comparing Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 5.16 N/A 3.61 9.39 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nektar Therapeutics and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 187.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 17.5 and 17.4. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential is 115.57% at a $75.75 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has weaker performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.