Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.50 N/A 3.61 9.39 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.87 beta means Nektar Therapeutics’s volatility is 187.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is 17.4 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential is 147.79% at a $75.75 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 0.8%. Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 9 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.