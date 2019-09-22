Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 30 29.65 N/A 3.52 8.08 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Cortexyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31 is Nektar Therapeutics’s average price target while its potential upside is 53.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 22.4%. Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Cortexyme Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.