Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.97 N/A 3.61 9.39 Celsion Corporation 2 72.51 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics’s volatility measures that it’s 187.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.87 beta. Celsion Corporation’s 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.4. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics has a 124.64% upside potential and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has weaker performance than Celsion Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Celsion Corporation.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.