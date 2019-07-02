Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 5.28 N/A 3.61 9.39 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nektar Therapeutics and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics is 187.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.87. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Nektar Therapeutics and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s average target price is $75.75, while its potential upside is 111.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has weaker performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 7 of the 9 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.