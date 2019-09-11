Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 31 30.26 N/A 3.52 8.08 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nektar Therapeutics and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential upside is 55.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.