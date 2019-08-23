Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 34 24.98 N/A 3.52 8.08 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nektar Therapeutics and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nektar Therapeutics and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics has an average target price of $52.25, and a 207.71% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.