Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Declined While Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Position; As Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Raised by $442,700 Its Holding

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $238.57. About 693,015 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 600% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.91 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 2.04M shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL EACH MAINTAIN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES; 15/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data for its Immuno-Oncology Programs at the American Association for Cancer Resea; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 30/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics to Host Analyst & Investor Event at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FDA FOR NKTR-181, A FIRST-IN-CLASS INVESTIGATIONAL OPIOID TO TREAT CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN IN ADULT PATIENTS NEW TO OPIOID; 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Substantial Unlocked Value In The NKTR-358 Franchise

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 300,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gossamer Bio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.72 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

