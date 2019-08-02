Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shareholder Loeb Partners Increased Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased Holding by $9.50 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 50,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, down from 112,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $203.9. About 24.78M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 1.01 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 10/04/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 10/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics 1Q Rev $38M; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 30/05/2018 – SYNDAX & NEKTAR SAY ADDED FINL DETAILS NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 173,431 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 24,030 shares. Sei Com holds 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 6,565 shares. Westfield Mngmt Communication Lp invested in 25,250 shares. 81,357 were reported by Asset One Limited. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Cibc World has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 158,543 shares. 295 are owned by Sun Life Financial. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 120,803 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com owns 6,988 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest stated it has 28,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 28,800 shares.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) by 100 shares to 700 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Nektar Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nektar: A Rare Opportunity For Long-Term Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Are Natural Killer Cells the Next Big Thing in Immunotherapy? – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clinical Data Making A Stronger Case For Nektar Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $679,577 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny owns 201,360 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Co has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Asset Management owns 680,343 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 67,101 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 5.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foundry Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,372 shares in its portfolio. Alta Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 604,304 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 5.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diker Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1.64% or 14,128 shares. Wealthquest Corp holds 13,973 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.6% or 122,600 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated reported 44,043 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 25.11M shares. Addenda Cap invested in 0.87% or 63,334 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).