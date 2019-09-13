Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Cut Its Gaslog Partners LP Unit LTD Partnership (GLOP) Position by $1.08 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 109,330 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 204,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 2.06 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS SUBMITS U.S. NDA FOR NKTR-181; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase 1b Clinical Study of NKTR-358, a First-in-Class Regulatory T Cell Stimulator, in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 26/04/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Syndax and Nektar Therapeutics Announce Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trial Collaboration

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 51,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 262,332 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 313,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 140,442 shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80 million for 9.77 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.74 earnings per share, down 32.14% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Nektar Therapeutics for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.46% negative EPS growth.

