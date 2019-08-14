Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Reaches $18.16 Yearly Low; Epoch Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 3,236 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 128,185 shares with $14.36M value, down from 131,421 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $13.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 155,397 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20

The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) hit a new 52-week low and has $17.62 target or 3.00% below today’s $18.16 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.18B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $17.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $95.49 million less. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 1.73 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO); 24/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: First Trial Is Expected to Start in the 2H; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 11/05/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The Company’s product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A.

Among 4 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 9 by Mizuho. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) rating on Monday, March 4. H.C. Wainwright has “Hold” rating and $47 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of NKTR in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Nektar Therapeutics shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,597 were accumulated by Lpl Lc. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Blair William Il has 223,808 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 38,846 shares. Westfield Co L P holds 0.01% or 25,250 shares. Jane Street invested in 0% or 12,185 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 241 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 123,717 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 289,912 shares. Bb Biotech Ag invested in 2.02 million shares or 1.71% of the stock. Natixis has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 10,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset One holds 0.01% or 81,357 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 15.23 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 49,239 shares to 686,854 valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) stake by 243,048 shares and now owns 2.64 million shares. Spotify Technology S A was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc stated it has 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Suntrust Banks has 2.30 million shares. Gam Ag has 0.16% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 34,160 shares. Lifeplan Group holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Georgia-based Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Da Davidson invested in 0.1% or 51,463 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 82,295 shares. Conning has 2,959 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Frontier Investment, Texas-based fund reported 14,171 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 3.86M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 71,566 shares in its portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel invested in 0.2% or 79,360 shares. Guggenheim Llc owns 41,777 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested in 1.34M shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity. Shares for $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott on Tuesday, May 7.

Among 5 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Genuine Parts Company has $115 highest and $10700 lowest target. $111’s average target is 23.91% above currents $89.58 stock price. Genuine Parts Company had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $115 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.