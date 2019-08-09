Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Lost It’s JP Morgan Overweight Rating; Cardinal Health (CAH) Sentiment Is 1.22

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was cut by stock research analysts at JP Morgan from a Overweight rating to a Neutral rating in analysts note shared with investors on Friday morning.

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 266 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 218 trimmed and sold equity positions in Cardinal Health Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 256.66 million shares, down from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cardinal Health Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 162 Increased: 199 New Position: 67.

Analysts await Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.80 EPS, down 115.01% or $6.13 from last year’s $5.33 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Nektar Therapeutics for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% negative EPS growth.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. The Company’s product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. It has a 8.24 P/E ratio. The firm offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Nektar Therapeutics shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 241 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 682,377 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Aperio Grp Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 40,709 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 289,912 shares. 10,305 were accumulated by Opus Point Mgmt. Jefferies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 7,210 shares. Victory Management holds 2,551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 19.36 million shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Llc has 763,403 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 75 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 9,200 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co holds 0.07% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 6,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics has $100 highest and $47 lowest target. $75.25’s average target is 154.48% above currents $29.57 stock price. Nektar Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by H.C. Wainwright.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. for 119,800 shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 469,200 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. has 2.38% invested in the company for 100,082 shares. The Oregon-based Orca Investment Management Llc has invested 2.32% in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 1.93 million shares.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

