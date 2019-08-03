Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holder Loeb Partners Upped Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ashfield Capital Partners Increased Stake

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 29,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 128,522 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27 million, up from 99,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 2.07M shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 10/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR, TAKEDA PACT TO LOOK AT RANGE OF COMBINATION THERAPY; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 28,799 shares to 33,111 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,498 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares to 100 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 84,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).