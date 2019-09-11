Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 31 25.99 N/A 3.52 8.08 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma A/S. Zealand Pharma A/S is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nektar Therapeutics. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nektar Therapeutics has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Zealand Pharma A/S, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nektar Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics has an average price target of $31, and a 54.85% upside potential. On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 27.99% and its consensus price target is $30. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Nektar Therapeutics seems more appealing than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nektar Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 9% respectively. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 11 of the 12 factors Zealand Pharma A/S.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.