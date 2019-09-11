Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nektar Therapeutics
|31
|25.99
|N/A
|3.52
|8.08
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma A/S. Zealand Pharma A/S is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nektar Therapeutics. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nektar Therapeutics has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Zealand Pharma A/S, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nektar Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0.00%
|37.6%
|29.7%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma A/S can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Nektar Therapeutics has an average price target of $31, and a 54.85% upside potential. On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 27.99% and its consensus price target is $30. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Nektar Therapeutics seems more appealing than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nektar Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 9% respectively. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-11.39%
|-20.57%
|-10.05%
|-33.97%
|-44.23%
|-13.42%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance.
Summary
Nektar Therapeutics beats on 11 of the 12 factors Zealand Pharma A/S.
Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.