Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Contrasting side by side

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 30 29.57 N/A 3.52 8.08 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nektar Therapeutics and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

14.9 and 14.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics. Its rival Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Nektar Therapeutics and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 54.23% for Nektar Therapeutics with average target price of $31. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 94.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Nektar Therapeutics as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nektar Therapeutics and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 65.4% respectively. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Viking Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.