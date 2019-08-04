Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.58 N/A 3.52 8.08 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.52 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nektar Therapeutics and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Recro Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has -0.27 beta which makes it 127.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 3.6 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nektar Therapeutics and Recro Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Nektar Therapeutics has a 142.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $75.25. Competitively Recro Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $8.5, with potential downside of -9.86%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Nektar Therapeutics is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 9 of the 10 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.