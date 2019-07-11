Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) Comparing side by side

Since Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.83 N/A 3.61 9.39 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nektar Therapeutics and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

17.5 and 17.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics. Its rival Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and Nightstar Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus price target is $75.75, while its potential upside is 117.73%. Competitively Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $25.58, with potential upside of 0.67%. The results provided earlier shows that Nektar Therapeutics appears more favorable than Nightstar Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics was less bullish than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Nightstar Therapeutics plc on 9 of the 10 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.