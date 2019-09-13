Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Contrasting side by side

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 31 29.62 N/A 3.52 8.08 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nektar Therapeutics and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nektar Therapeutics and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.63. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Nektar Therapeutics and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Nektar Therapeutics is $31, with potential upside of 54.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.