Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 30 27.82 N/A 3.52 8.08 Mesoblast Limited 5 40.63 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.63 shows that Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.8. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Nektar Therapeutics and Mesoblast Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$31 is Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 63.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.