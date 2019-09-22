Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 30 29.65 N/A 3.52 8.08 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 105 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nektar Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 163.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Nektar Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31, and a 53.85% upside potential. On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 58.45% and its consensus price target is $150.5. Based on the data given earlier, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has stronger performance than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.