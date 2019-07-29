Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.31 N/A 3.61 9.39 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 demonstrates Nektar Therapeutics and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IVERIC bio Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Nektar Therapeutics. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nektar Therapeutics’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.87 beta means Nektar Therapeutics’s volatility is 187.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.4. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. Nektar Therapeutics is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and IVERIC bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s average price target is $75.25, while its potential upside is 157.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors while 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has weaker performance than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats IVERIC bio Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.