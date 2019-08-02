Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparing side by side

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.58 N/A 3.52 8.08 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Nektar Therapeutics and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is 14.8 while its Current Ratio is 14.9. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics has an average price target of $75.25, and a 142.04% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nektar Therapeutics and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.