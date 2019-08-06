Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 35 4.24 N/A 3.52 8.08 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 58.33 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nektar Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nektar Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

14.9 and 14.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nektar Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus price target is $75.25, while its potential upside is 161.28%. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $31.8, while its potential upside is 550.31%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Nektar Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nektar Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 37% respectively. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has bigger decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.