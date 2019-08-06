Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparing side by side

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.24 N/A 3.52 8.08 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.98 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nektar Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.63 beta indicates that Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nektar Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential currently stands at 161.28% and an $75.25 average price target. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.17 average price target and a 84.01% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Nektar Therapeutics looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.