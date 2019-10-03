Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:) Comparing side by side

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 18 0.82 173.66M 3.52 8.08 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nektar Therapeutics and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 945,345,672.29% 37.6% 29.7% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics’s current beta is 2.63 and it happens to be 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nektar Therapeutics and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics has a 72.22% upside potential and an average price target of $31.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 4.8%. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller decline than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.