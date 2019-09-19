Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 30 29.57 N/A 3.52 8.08 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nektar Therapeutics and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.63. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.8. On the competitive side is, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.7 Current Ratio and a 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Nektar Therapeutics and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 54.23% for Nektar Therapeutics with consensus price target of $31. On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 226.74% and its consensus price target is $18.33. Based on the results given earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller decline than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.