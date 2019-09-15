Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nektar Therapeutics
|31
|29.59
|N/A
|3.52
|8.08
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|187.63
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Demonstrates Nektar Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nektar Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0.00%
|37.6%
|29.7%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Nektar Therapeutics is $31, with potential upside of 54.15%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nektar Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 24.7%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-11.39%
|-20.57%
|-10.05%
|-33.97%
|-44.23%
|-13.42%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Nektar Therapeutics beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
