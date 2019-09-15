Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 31 29.59 N/A 3.52 8.08 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 187.63 N/A -4.65 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Nektar Therapeutics is $31, with potential upside of 54.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 24.7%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.