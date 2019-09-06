Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Comparing side by side

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 32 25.56 N/A 3.52 8.08 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 10.76 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nektar Therapeutics and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Volatility & Risk

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential is 78.47% at a $31 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nektar Therapeutics and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 12.8% respectively. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has stronger performance than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.