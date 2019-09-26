Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Contrasting side by side

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 30 25.84 N/A 3.52 8.08 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.37 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and ChemoCentryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential upside is 76.54%. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 203.03% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nektar Therapeutics and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 59.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller decline than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.