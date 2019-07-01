Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Contrasting side by side

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 5.28 N/A 3.61 9.39 Celsion Corporation 2 72.10 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nektar Therapeutics and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nektar Therapeutics and Celsion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.87 beta, while its volatility is 187.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s beta is 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is 17.4 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Nektar Therapeutics and Celsion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $75.75, and a 111.42% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Celsion Corporation.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.