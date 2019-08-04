Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparison side by side

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.58 N/A 3.52 8.08 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.31 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nektar Therapeutics and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nektar Therapeutics and Altimmune Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 163.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.8. On the competitive side is, Altimmune Inc. which has a 13.4 Current Ratio and a 13.4 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$75.25 is Nektar Therapeutics’s average target price while its potential upside is 142.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Altimmune Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 9.4%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 9 factors Altimmune Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.