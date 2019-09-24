Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Comparing side by side

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 30 27.69 N/A 3.52 8.08 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 21.02 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nektar Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nektar Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 163.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Nektar Therapeutics’s average price target is $31, while its potential upside is 64.72%. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $47.4, while its potential upside is 23.41%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Nektar Therapeutics is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 94.9%. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 10 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.