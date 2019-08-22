Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR) Stock Declined While Artal Group Sa Has Decreased Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding as Stock Declined

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 2.74 million shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL SPLIT COSTS RELATED TO CLINICAL TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 17/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – NEKTAR 1Q REV. $38.0M, EST. $35.6M

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp analyzed 20,000 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.



Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 121,374 shares to 265,958 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 9.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn).



Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.02% stake. Jump Trading Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,000 shares. 145,488 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Moreover, Davenport And Communication Llc has 0% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Quantitative Investment Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 28,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 647,578 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 577,500 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Sandy Spring National Bank stated it has 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 78,995 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 33,870 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 28,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio.