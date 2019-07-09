Neil Leibman Insider Investment for 20,000 Shares of Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (SUME); Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 48.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 5,045 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 5,340 shares with $486,000 value, down from 10,385 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $131.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 3.81M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 20.77 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

