Neenah Paper (NP) Valuation Declined While Baskin Financial Services Has Lowered Holding; Korea Investment Trimmed Its Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Holding by $3.66 Million as Share Value Declined

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 55,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 867,308 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.42 million, down from 922,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 4.98M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 38,834 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A..

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 18,328 shares to 345,324 shares, valued at $60.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 106,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 10.68 million shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 5,283 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cim Invest Mangement owns 3,903 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sns Fincl Gru Limited reported 3,887 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Brown Advisory accumulated 0.07% or 365,401 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ameriprise Fincl has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.96 million shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 109,206 shares stake. Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc owns 0.21% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 10,357 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc, a California-based fund reported 5,486 shares. First Natl Tru owns 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,910 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2.53M shares. Miller Howard Invests Ny invested in 1.05M shares.

