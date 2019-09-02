Neenah Paper (NP) Holder Baskin Financial Services Has Cut Position by $393,920; As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Upped Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 102,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 95,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 213,424 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 95,387 shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 21,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,448 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Hgk Asset reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 55,621 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 3,670 shares. 72,832 are held by Confluence Inv Lc. Principal Fin Group has 145,476 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.03% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). First Manhattan Commerce holds 18,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Geode Capital Mngmt accumulated 193,522 shares. International invested 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Neenah, Inc.’s (NYSE:NP) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Neenah (NYSE:NP) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. NP’s profit will be $14.15 million for 19.21 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.63% negative EPS growth.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 5,491 shares to 90,674 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 6.13M shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,305 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pembroke reported 1.27% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 10,793 shares. Millrace Asset Grp Inc has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 3,532 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 50,600 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.93% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 262 are held by Commerce Of Vermont. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 20 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 1,006 shares. 29,194 were reported by Dana Investment Advisors. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% or 5,756 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 6,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 2,491 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 24,945 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Ser Inc reported 37 shares.