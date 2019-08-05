Neenah (NP) to pay $0.45 on Sep 4, 2019; CRODA INTL PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (COIHF) Sellers Increased By 0.23% Their Shorts

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) is expected to pay $0.45 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:NP) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Neenah Inc’s current price of $62.33 translates into 0.72% yield. Neenah Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 101,157 shares traded or 28.02% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $66,918 activity. Benz Noah Samuel also sold $66,918 worth of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) shares.

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Neenah (NYSE:NP) And Wondering If The 27% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Neenah to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Neenah Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Neenah Paper Inc (NP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Neenah, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.01% or 149,036 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 3,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 36,988 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 6,532 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 1.08M shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 71,431 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 0.02% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 3,512 shares. Brown Advisory has 108,975 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Pinnacle Associate Limited has 4,950 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). First Mercantile Trust Co owns 4,517 shares.

Neenah, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The company's Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 33.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.