Neenah (NP) Stake Maintained by Skyline Asset Management Lp; Copart (CPRT) Stock Price Rose While Chatham Capital Group Has Lowered by $1.39 Million Its Position

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, up from 111,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 85,417 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 18,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 41,292 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, down from 60,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 1.46M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $549.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 29,600 shares to 360,500 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,800 shares, and cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Investors sentiment is 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 17 investors sold NP shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 0.41% less from 14.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Parametric Port Assoc Lc stated it has 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). United Automobile Association reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 5,742 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 10,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 377,963 are owned by Nwq Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Jnba Fincl Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 100 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 4,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd stated it has 239,773 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company reported 43,531 shares. Grp Inc reported 12,566 shares stake. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 133,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 26,164 shares in its portfolio.

