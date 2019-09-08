Neenah (NP) Shareholder Td Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.12 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Lowered Position as Share Price Declined

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 66,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 59,377 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Grp holds 0.88% or 79,175 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 1.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 118,000 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 32,422 are owned by Stellar Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Co has 1.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 750,000 shares. Weatherstone Mngmt holds 0.43% or 7,502 shares in its portfolio. 5,800 were accumulated by Cohen Lawrence B. Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 10,067 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) accumulated 0.07% or 962 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,460 shares. Fiera stated it has 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership owns 2.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 630,540 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 1.16M shares. Nadler Financial owns 11,920 shares. Bridges Mgmt stated it has 163,835 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. NP’s profit will be $14.03M for 18.84 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.63% negative EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 2,952 shares to 11,081 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 51,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).