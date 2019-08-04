Neenah (NP) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Increased Stake; Kepos Capital LP Has Raised Its Position in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by $4.78 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 211.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 37,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 55,919 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 17,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $162.81. About 855,951 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 91,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 365,431 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.52M, up from 274,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 100,177 shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 22,696 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 6,532 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 3 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 26,506 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Benjamin F Edwards & Com stated it has 431 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,774 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,489 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 29 shares. 549 were accumulated by Advisory Net Lc. Skyline Asset Limited Partnership invested in 1.22% or 111,200 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 193,522 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 589,922 shares to 429,762 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 18,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,059 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Neenah to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Neenah (NYSE:NP) And Wondering If The 27% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank And reported 1,516 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Vantage Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,800 shares. Pennsylvania Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Private Advisor Group Ltd has 0.04% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 14,799 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Asset reported 4,129 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 128,862 shares. 140 are owned by Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ftb Advisors owns 252 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Company owns 17,796 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 251,114 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 250 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 109,192 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated reported 30,292 shares stake.

