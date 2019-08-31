Neenah (NP) Market Valuation Declined While Granite Investment Partners Raised Stake; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose, Rothschild Investment Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.10 Million

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 4,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 47,855 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 51,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.03M shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 43,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 235,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.15M, up from 191,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 93,680 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust has 28,179 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc has 0.23% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 132,451 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,674 shares. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi reported 2,183 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.13% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 29,170 were accumulated by Eagle Cap Management Limited Company. 1,930 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Mgmt. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 10,750 shares. Matrix Asset Ny owns 47,957 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 340,488 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,268 shares. Chilton Investment Company reported 2.4% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.63% or 38,539 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 105,728 shares. Fiera Cap Corp has 115,134 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 6,780 shares to 13,894 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ltd New Com (NYSE:CP) by 7,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Income Bldr Fd Cl F 3.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 116,584 shares stake. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department owns 149 shares. Skyline Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 111,200 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 225 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 994,504 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0% or 3 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity accumulated 0.01% or 23,269 shares. Baskin Fincl owns 93,269 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Aperio Ltd Com reported 11,439 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 22,696 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 114,308 shares. Advisors Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,596 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 30,585 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 10,514 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru holds 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) or 30 shares.

