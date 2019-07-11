Neenah (NP) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $5.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Rose, Hilltop Holdings Has Raised Its Holding by $2.08 Million

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 35,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,365 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 46,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 78,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, down from 289,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 204,351 shares traded or 165.93% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Suntrust Banks accumulated 3,774 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Equity Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 23,269 shares. Advsrs Cap Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). 93,269 are owned by Baskin Fin Ser Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 71,431 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,800 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 757,961 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 149 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Indexiq Advsrs Lc reported 7,489 shares. Principal Fincl reported 145,476 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 26,125 shares.

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) CEO John O’Donnell on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Neenah Paper: Well Positioned In A Niche Premium Market – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2017. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cleveland-Cliffs declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 53,345 shares to 310,823 shares, valued at $36.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 158,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc..

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.19 million for 18.80 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $66,918 activity.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huawei urging Verizon to license patents – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.