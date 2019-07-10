Neenah (NP) Holder Bank Of America Cut Its Stake by $5.77 Million; Visteon (VC) Share Price Declined While Trigran Investments Raised by $5.43 Million Its Holding

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 81,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 310,360 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90 million, up from 229,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 439,740 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 90,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,584 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 206,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 131,223 shares traded or 75.93% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Winch Advisory Serv Limited Company reported 2 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 6,709 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 642,583 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 25,963 shares. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 663 shares. New York-based Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 11,666 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Element Capital Management Ltd has 9,628 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 164,658 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company reported 304,272 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. Shares for $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $66,918 activity.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.18 million for 18.50 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 39,509 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) or 5,716 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,766 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 10,487 shares. 148 are held by Ftb Incorporated. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 3,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Skyline Asset LP owns 111,200 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 28,892 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Baskin Financial Serv reported 93,269 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mgmt Lc holds 4,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 0.02% stake.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3.89M shares to 4.08 million shares, valued at $553.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 92.86M shares in the quarter, for a total of 93.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).