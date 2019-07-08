Neenah, Inc. (NP) Forms $66.75 Double Bottom; Marsico Capital Management Has Lowered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake By $869,820

Neenah, Inc. (NP) formed double bottom with $62.08 target or 7.00% below today’s $66.75 share price. Neenah, Inc. (NP) has $1.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.75. About 16,932 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 1,526 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 135,639 shares with $77.39M value, down from 137,165 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $61.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $531.82. About 148,426 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Neenah, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baskin Financial Services holds 1.11% or 93,269 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.00M shares. Naples Global Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% or 3,405 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Sit Assoc Inc holds 0% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 26,746 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 124,099 shares in its portfolio. American Century has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,509 shares. 211,151 are held by Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 47 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 26,506 shares. Ameriprise owns 114,308 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.08 million shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $188,208 activity. Benz Noah Samuel had sold 950 shares worth $66,918. $121,290 worth of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) shares were sold by Duncan Matthew L.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.18M for 18.54 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. $14.65M worth of stock was sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. Myriam Curet had sold 1,410 shares worth $770,652. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million. $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Samath Jamie.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 9,176 shares to 157,227 valued at $59.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 32,445 shares and now owns 284,697 shares. Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) was raised too.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 59.62 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.