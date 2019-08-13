Needham Positive On Medallia (MDLA) with $45.0000 Target; Vuzix (VUZI) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vuzix had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Chardan Capital Markets. Alliance Global Partners maintained the shares of VUZI in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. See Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) latest ratings:

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Alliance Global Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Equity analysts at Needham initiated coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a analysts report revealed to clients on Tuesday morning. The firm set a Buy rating on the stock. Needham’s price target of $45.0000 suggests potential of 14.42% from the stock’s current stock price.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.18 million. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $81,974 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $9,681 was made by Travers Paul J on Thursday, June 6. Harned Timothy Heydenreich had bought 4,000 shares worth $7,637. $20,174 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Kay Edward William Jr. on Friday, June 7. Russell Grant bought $23,110 worth of stock.

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vuzix Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vuzix’s (VUZI) CEO Paul Travers on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “­­­­Vuzix Receives Follow-on Blade Smart Glasses Orders to Provide On-Demand ‘Virtual Shopping Visits’ to the Automotive Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Now Available on Amazon Features Alexa Built-in and DJI Drone Support – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Will Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Vuzix Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,853 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd. Renaissance Techs Limited, New York-based fund reported 35,200 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 471,426 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 1.61 million shares. Citigroup reported 6,326 shares. 11,500 are held by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 299,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 12,600 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). 23,064 are held by Jump Trading Limited Liability Com. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 65,895 shares. Intl Group owns 15,017 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 144,422 shares. Art Advsrs Lc invested in 17,672 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock increased 4.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 287,856 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 01/05/2018 – Worldwide Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group, Belron, Selects Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses and Blitzz; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Relationship With Toshiba Includes Master Supply Agreement; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 17/04/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses to be Demonstrated by Several Industrial Partners at Hannover Messe and CeMAT 2018; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron

More notable recent Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medallia gains pack of bulls – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medallia: Compelling Buy Even After 76% IPO Pop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “13 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock increased 5.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 382,179 shares traded. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.