Needham Investment Management Upped Stake in Air Lease (AL); Church And Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Rose While Capital International Has Cut Holding

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Church And Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 31,050 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 36,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Church And Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 437,738 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 524,235 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 36,768 shares. 4,156 are held by Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com holds 0.09% or 25,998 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 7,347 shares. Captrust reported 1,164 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 43,260 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 4,064 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 113,285 shares stake. 46 are held by Alpha Windward Lc. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 4,674 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% or 574 shares. Biondo Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 1.26% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). State Street holds 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 13.15M shares. Df Dent And Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 25,268 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd has 0.21% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 33,039 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beigene Ltd Adr by 117,318 shares to 312,990 shares, valued at $41.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,350 shares to 61,500 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.47% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sageworth Trust Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Needham Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 175,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 6,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.10M were reported by Strs Ohio. Zweig invested in 0.93% or 243,295 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc reported 138,700 shares. Calamos Advsr stated it has 0.16% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bamco Inc owns 1.86M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 101,000 shares. 113,071 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Ci has 0.39% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 8,176 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru reported 28,106 shares. 143,076 are owned by Huntington Bankshares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.